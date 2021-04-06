Prairie Farms Dairy, a cooperative owned by more than 800 dairy farm families, is launching 18 new ways to snack with the introduction of Small Batch Cream Cheese Spreads in 3.5-ounce cups and Small Batch Ice Cream pints. A total of six cream cheese flavors and twelve ice cream flavors are included in the snacking launch.

“Launching 18 new snacking options is an extraordinary first for Prairie Farms. Our new products and flavors address the thriving snacking category, which has seen unprecedented growth — despite pandemic-driven changes in shopping and working routines,” says Rebecca Leinenbach, vice president of marketing and communications for Prairie Farms. “Our cream cheese spreads and ice cream offer convenience, value and permission to indulge. The flavor variety makes personalized snacking easy for all family members. Equally important, however, Prairie Farms has been a tried and true comfort brand for over 80 years. Our farm-to-table values align with our customers’ expectations for quality, food safety and transparency.”

Prairie Farms Small Batch Cream Cheese Spreads are made with Neufchatel cheese. The 3.5-ounce size cups are available in six flavors: Garden Veggie, Honey Vanilla, Onion & Chive, Plain, Sea Salt Caramel and Strawberry. Prairie Farms Small Batch Ice Cream is available in pint cartons in seven flavors: Belgian Chocolate, Black Walnut, Butter Pecan, Cookies ‘N Cream, Homemade Vanilla, Vanilla, Vanilla Bean; and five custom combos: Caramel Praline Pecan, Savannah Fudge Pie, Salted Caramel Toffee Brittle, Strawberry Shortcake and The Hill.

The new introductions build on the success of Prairie Farms’ current Best-In-Class Cream Cheese 8 oz. Brick and Small Batch Ice Cream 48 oz. Multi-serve, which grew 50% and 180% respectively in 2020. The growth was driven by pandemic-related behaviors like cooking at home and the desire for indulgent treats that filled the gap when restaurants and ice cream shops were forced to close at the onset of COVID-19.