Prairie Farms invites holiday revelers to celebrate by entering our ‘Holidays at Home’ sweepstakes for a chance to win weekly dairy prize packages!. From now through the end of the year, five weekly Grand Prize Winners will receive $100 in dairy prize packages consisting of $100 in Prairie Farms Gift Coupons good toward the purchase of Prairie Farms and or North Star branded products.

As a bonus, Prairie Farms is also giving back to charities enrolled in its charitable giving program, Our Caps,Your Cause. Vote now for your favorite ‘Our Caps Your Cause’ charity and each week the top 31 charities, determined by the highest number of votes from contest entries, will receive 1,000 bonus cap credits — that’s $50 for each charity.

Celebrating the season at home is easy with Prairie Farm’s money saving coupons that can also be found on the ‘Holidays at Home’ page. Use those savings to bake something great for the holidays. Follow along as Corporate Chef, Rob Lagerlof, demonstrates in a variety of videos and recipes how to make some classic holiday favorites using Prairie Farms products like sour cream, chocolate custard and cottage cheese.

The ‘Holiday at Home’ sweepstakes campaign is being promoted through digital advertising and social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Full details of the promotion can be found at prairiefarms.com/holidaysathome.