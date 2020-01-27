Prairie Farms Offers 10 Days of Dairy Prizes to Celebrate Super Bowl

Prairie Farms is celebrating the Super Bowl by offering 10 days of Super Prizes now through February 2, 2020, as a way of saying thanks for supporting local dairy farmers. Consumers get a chance to win hundreds of daily dairy prizes, including free butter, milk snacks, cream cheese, sour cream, small batch ice cream, cottage cheese cups, North Star® frozen treats and 5-dollar Prairie Farms gift certificates.

Visit the 10 days of prizes page for game day recipes and enter for a chance to be one of our daily dairy prize winners. Entrants will also become a member of our “MOOvement Loyalty Club” and receive exclusive offers for dairy products like the new squeezable sour cream pouches, perfect for topping off tacos and chili bowls.

“Big Game watching is all about family and friends. Dairy products are at the heart of those fun recipes that everyone enjoys,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, VP of Communications and Marketing for Prairie Farms Dairy. “We’re excited that hundreds of daily winners will be able to share their favorite Big Game recipes featuring Prairie Farms Dairy products.”

For complete rules and prize details visit the Prairie Farms 10 days of prizes official rules page. Prairie Farms products are available in the dairy and snacking sections of grocery, retail and foodservice outlets throughout the Midwest.