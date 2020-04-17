Dorner Adds Sleek & Narrow Conveyor to Lineup

Dorner Europe is expanding its presence throughout the region by adding the 2200 Series LPZ (Low Profile Z-Frame) Conveyor to its lineup of conveyor platforms being manufactured from its Jülich, Germany, location.

The advantage of the 2200 Series LPZ is that its sleek, narrow profile allows it to be positioned under machinery where other conveyors wouldn’t fit, making it ideal for part removal and product handling in packaging, metalworking, automation, medical, pharmaceutical and other general manufacturing applications. Additionally, the 2200 LPZ is an ergonomically-sound platform and built with features to enhance employee safety.

The 2200 Series LPZ is the latest conveyor platform being manufactured at Dorner Europe. In 2018, Dorner Europe began production of the 2200 Series from its Jülich, Germany, location. The move to manufacture the 2200 Series LPZ enables customers throughout Europe and the Middle East to take delivery of their equipment faster than ever before.

Features and benefits of the 2200 Series LPZ conveyor include:

Sturdy, single piece frame design

V-guided belts for accurate belt tracking

Durable, hard anodized frame

Universal T-slots fit industry-standard hardware

Adjustable guiding with new modern design and reliable clamp method

Cleated and flat belt options

Customers can also design their 2200 Series LPZ conveyors using D-Tools, Dorner’s online conveyor configurator.