Kindfull includes an assortment of wet and dry food, treats and toppers includes delectable items like Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, Wild Caught Salmon Recipe Wet Cat Food, and Chicken, Pumpkin & Turmeric Recipe Toppers.

In 2020, more families than ever before welcomed new pets. The majority of Target guests are pet parents, and they want high-quality pet food at a great value. So the in-house team got to work with pet food and nutrition experts, diving deep into guest insights to create a line of pet food with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and no wheat, corn or soy.

“Kindfull highlights Target’s continued commitment to providing our guests with an incredible cross-category portfolio of owned brand options to choose from alongside their favorite national brands,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “With Kindfull, our newest owned brand offers guests pet food for their furry family members that showcases our commitment to quality, value and thoughtfully selected ingredients.”