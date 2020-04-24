Fast, Flexible Labeling Machine Suited to Ramp Up Disinfectant Production

HERMA US Inc., the subsidiary of HERMA GmbH, has introduced a flexible, high throughput labeling machine ideally suited for the ramp up of supplies, such as disinfectants, necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s 362E Labeler is a two-sided module capable of applying front and back or wraparound labels to a huge variety of products.

With the production of disinfectants and cleaning agents surging at manufacturing facilities around the world, it becomes paramount that a crucial production step – labeling – not become a bottleneck. It is also important that production personnel faced with new lines and configurations in a short, emergency-response timeframe not be overwhelmed by equipment complexity. Here, the 362E’s user-friendliness, short setup times, flexibility and speed become valuable assets to versatile manufacturing practices.

The 362E can label up to 200 products per minute on both front and back. In two-sided operations, the 362E can handle products ranging from 30 x 30 x 30mm to 200 x 120 x 300mm (L x W x H). With wraparound applications, its product handling range is between 20 x 30mm and 100 x 250mm (W x H). The compact unit is fitted with two HERMA 500 applicators, for two-side labeling, and a third applicator also can be integrated, as can standard hot-foil printers and thermal transfer printers.

The labeling machine can handle large batches just as small, frequently-changing batch sizes. In addition to use for disinfectants and cleaning agents, it is also ideally suited to products such as shampoos, shower gels and roll-on deodorants — instances where aesthetics matter for shelf impact.