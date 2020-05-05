PET Bottles Meet Co-Packer Demand of Ecommerce-Ready Packaging

Amcor has designed a family of stock polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles that helps co-packers meet the demanding requirements for ecommerce-ready packaging. OmniPack™ PET bottles increase capacity and reduce downtime because they have the same diameter with the same finish – only the height changes to accommodate the varying fill volumes.

Small- and medium-sized brands with niche products have found that ecommerce supports their growth. Among the latest trends in ecommerce are younger consumers exploring new brands and products. At the same time, the industry has seen a shift in how products are packaged. For example, it’s not uncommon now for salad dressing to be packaged in beverage bottles or olive oil in wine bottles.

Amcor believes co-packers are uniquely positioned to satisfy these needs for optimized ecommerce packaging because they provide flexibility, agility and resourcefulness. Agile co-packers have increasingly played a key role in ecommerce because they fill products for multiple customers in multiple sizes and finishes. This means several changes to the fill line, resulting in reduced capacity and downtime that could instead be used filling product. OmniPack maximizes operations and provides flexibility for co-packers.

OmniPack is a range of PET containers in 8-, 10- and 12-oz sizes with a 38 mm finish that accepts continuous-thread or beverage-style closures. Because all the containers all have the same footprint, a co-packer can add a new size or switch quickly from one size to another without adjusting guiderails or other variables that involve time and labor. The only adjustment is fill height.

These PET containers greatly reduce or eliminate the need for secondary packaging and meet Amazon’s requirements for Prep-Free Packaging (PFP). They pass ISTA6 requirements, eliminate damage and product loss and minimize shipping costs.