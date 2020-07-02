Sidel Group and PET Engineering Start Packaging Design Agency

Gentlebrand-Packaging Tailors is born from the experience of Sidel Group and PET Engineering, among the most renowned specialists in design and packaging engineering for the FMCG industry, and the uniqueness of its own Design Center. The completely independent new design agency helps brands transform packaging ideas into real solutions and, thanks to its holistic approach, already includes not only local but also worldwide successful cases in the portfolio.

Gentlebrand, made-in-Italy but with an international vision and scope, combines passion for packaging and design expertise with marketing and brand management strategies. An approach that allows the agency to provide its customers with unique solutions aimed at enhancing the product and reaching the market segment that the brand wishes to conquer.

It is no coincidence that "Wear the packaging that fits you well" is the motto of Gentlebrand and its young and qualified team of "packaging tailors."

Packaging is considered, in fact, the suit of the product and as a tailor passionately sews the customer's suit considering his needs and guiding him in the choice of fabrics, colors and lines, the design team treats its clients with dedication when defining their Brand Strategy and Identity to get to the final proposal for different solutions.

And because making a tailored suit requires vision and technical expertise, Gentlebrand relies on two great partners for the engineering and development of its projects: Sidel and PET Engineering. An important collaboration, the only one of its kind in the sector, which allows the agency to guarantee the feasibility of all the proposed solutions not limited to the use of PET, but also glass, cans and other materials.

In addition to the brand strategy, brand identity and packaging design, Gentlebrand provides its customers with different prototyping services and communication design activities that include key visuals and corporate materials; useful to the customer to push communication while remaining faithful to the brand identity highlighted in the preliminary phases of the project.