Victorialand Beauty, an indie all-natural skincare company, launches The CyR.U.S.™ System of Raised Universal Symbols, a tactile recognition system comprised of a set of raised trademarked symbols to make its packaging more accessible with a simple touch.

The beauty company has repackaged its all-natural line of skincare products to include raised trademarked symbols to make products accessible to all consumers.

Founder Victoria Watts, first conceived of the universal touch system soon after her youngest child, Cyrus was born with a genetic disease known as Familial Exudative Vitreoretinopathy (FEVR); he is one of an estimated 2 million children in the world affected by visual impairment, according to the World Health Organization.

"Watching Cyrus navigate his unsighted world every day, I am in awe of his sense of touch," says Victoria Watts, founder of Victorialand Beauty. "We listened to the voices of our visually impaired community and learned that handmade beauty product markers using tape, tags or handmade Braille labels, are outdated models. The CyR.U.S.™ System will allow everyone to see the world through the power of touch in a way that has never been done before."

The CyR.U.S. System is comprised of raised trademarked symbols which are located on the bottle or jar caps of each product. Additionally, all Victorialand Beauty packaging contains an embossed QR code that users can scan using a screen reader app on their smartphones, which provides auditory product descriptions and instructions.

Victorialand Beauty partners with Boston Children's Hospital's (BCH), where a portion of all product sales support the organization's life-changing efforts to identify new diagnostic paradigms and treatment modalities for visually impaired children so seeing can become a reality.