In-line with its global sustainability commitment, L'Oréal for the Future, beauty leader joins 60+ brands, retailers, government agencies, and NGOs in collaboration to advance all plastic packaging in the U.S., to become reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Today, the U.S. Plastics Pact, a collaborative led by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), launched as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact network. The U.S. Plastics Pact is an ambitious initiative to unify diverse public-private stakeholders across the plastics value chain to rethink the way we design, use, and reuse plastics, to create a path toward a circular economy for plastic in the United States.

The U.S. Plastics Pact brings together companies, government entities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), researchers, and other stakeholders in a pre-competitive platform for industry-led innovation. The U.S. Plastics Pact will drive collaborative action and deliver a significant system change toward a circular economy for plastic, enabling companies and governments in the U.S. to collectively meet impactful goals by 2025.

“L’Oréal is committed to doing our part to protect the planet from the global climate crisis we are facing, and we are transforming our business to do so, said Danielle Azoulay, Head of CSR and Sustainability, L’Oréal USA. “We know that the impact of our global sustainability commitment, L’Oréal for the Future, will reach its full potential through collaboration—across our entire value chain, our industry and beyond it. We are proud to be part of the U.S. Plastics Pact and join over 60 organizations in working together toward system-wide change toward a circular economy for plastic in the United States.”

In June 2020, L’Oréal launched an unprecedented new sustainability program, “L’Oréal for the Future,” the Group’s latest set of bold sustainability targets for 2030. Recognizing the growing environmental and social challenges the planet is facing, “L’Oréal for the Future” accelerates the beauty leader’s transformation towards a business model that respects planetary boundaries and reinforces its commitments to both sustainability and inclusion around the world.

In line with the Ellen McArthur Foundation’s vision of a circular economy for plastic, which unites more than 850+ organizations, underpinned by common definitions and concrete targets, the U.S. Plastics Pact brings together plastic packaging producers, brands, retailers, recyclers, waste management companies, policymakers, and other stakeholders to work collectively toward scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs and challenges within the U.S landscape, through vital knowledge sharing and coordinated action.



In joining the U.S. Plastics Pact, L’Oréal USA commits to deliver these four targets:

Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025.

By 2025, all plastic packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

By 2025, undertake ambitious actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging.

By 2025, the average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.

Results of measurable change in each of the target areas and transparent reporting are key outcomes of the U.S. Plastics Pact. Progress of the U.S. Pact will be tracked through WWF’s ReSource: Plastic Footprint Tracker, which provides a standard methodology to track companies’ plastic footprints and publicly report on of their plastic waste commitments each year. The report will be made publicly available each year.