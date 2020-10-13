Hard Rock International is partnering with Stewart’s Enterprises Inc., the exclusive licensee of the original Stewart’s Root Beer brand and other popular Stewart’s beverages, to bring Hard Rock® Premium Hard Seltzer to stores nationwide later this year.

Hard Rock Premium Hard Seltzer is crafted for music fans in a variety of stand-out options that highlight Hard Rock Cafe’s® most prominent cocktails and fan favorite flavors, with each can featuring the iconic Hard Rock logo and a guitar symbol.

The licensing partnership between HRI and Stewart’s Enterprises Inc. was negotiated by Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG), a leader in international brand licensing. In February 2020, HRI announced its partnership with BSLG to further extend the world-renowned dining and entertainment brand’s consumer reach through targeted products that emphasize the brand’s core DNA that is deeply rooted in music. In addition to Hard Rock Premium Hard Seltzer, HRI and BSLG will continue to introduce a variety of new and exciting products to fans around the world

“Through our partnership with Stewart’s, we have created truly unique flavor profiles and music-inspired package designs that fans will love,” said Mark Linduski, director of Licensing for Hard Rock International. “As we continue our efforts to grow Hard Rock’s licensing platform globally, this collaboration positions us as a premium brand within a surging category.”

Fans eager to bring home Hard Rock Premium Hard Seltzer can visit select beverage retailers and grocery stores nationwide beginning this holiday season.