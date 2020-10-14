The other day I received in the mail something called “LastSwab.” I didn’t have a clue what it was, so I opened the package, and lo and behold: a carrying case for one lone cotton swab.

Now, normally I look at the packaging first, so while the product intrigued me, the packaging didn’t look recyclable … at this stage. So I took to the inside card that informed me the case is biodegradable and the card packaging is made of eco-friendly cardboard. Now you got me.

What I ended up loving is that the swab is made with non-toxic materials including thermoplastic elastomer and polypropylene for a stiff, compact nylon core with flexible, soft medical silicone on the ends. It also can be reused up to 1,000 times. To clean, use soap and water and let dry.

LastSwab was created to cut waste of traditional cotton swabs. So with the one swab, you’re saving up to 1,000 from the waste stream. If used every day, this is the only one you would need for nearly three years. OK, sold.

I also got a second LastSwab for beauty care. LastSwab Beauty was designed for beauty care, like eye makeup and lips. The ends are smooth, one rounded and one pointed — perfect to apply or clean away the errant eyeshadow or eyeliner that got away around your eyes. This swab is made from the same materials as the ear swab.

Last Swab line started in production with Kickstarter, in April 2019. The tagline “There is no Planet B,” should resonate with earth-friendly consumers and retailers.

Converters Expo Open

The Converters Expos virtual platform is available through March 31, 2021! See what you might have missed and register here.

KRISTEN KAZARIAN

kazariank@bnpmedia.com