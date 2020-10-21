As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, the Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators (AIMCAL) has established the AIMCAL Hall of Honor to recognize significant contributions to the group and the roll-to-roll industry.

The first five honorees are Dr. Charles A. Bishop, a long-time member of AIMCAL’s Technical Advisory Committee; AIMCAL’s first two technical consultants, Dr. Edward D. Cohen and Dr. Eldridge M. Mount III; Chuck Larsen, AIMCAL president from 1995-1996 and chief executive officer of Celplast Metallized Products, Ltd. (Toronto, ON, Canada); and Past Executive Director Craig Sheppard.

Members of the first AIMCAL Hall of Honor class were recognized on the opening day of the AIMCAL R2R USA and SPE Flexible Packaging Division FlexPackCon® Virtual Conference (Oct. 19-23, 2020). A perpetual plaque will be updated each year as honorees are inducted. It will be displayed at the AIMCAL office and AIMCAL events.

Members of the class of 2020 were selected by the AIMCAL Board of Directors. “It was difficult to limit the inaugural class to five because there are so many worthy candidates who have played such a vital role in AIMCAL’s growth and expanded range of offerings to members and the industry,” says Milan Moscaritolo, past president of AIMCAL.

Future honorees will be chosen by an awards committee, which will consider applications submitted by members. Prospective honorees must have participated in AIMCAL for a minimum of 10 years and been employed in the roll-to-roll industry for at least 15 years. Application forms will be available on the AIMCAL Website, www.aimcal.org, later this year. The number of candidates inducted each year is expected to vary.

Get more information at aimcal.org.