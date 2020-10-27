Designed to safeguard glass bottles and cans during transit to eliminate damages, the NEW beerGUARD from Cullen is made from sustainable molded pulp. Lightweight and quick to pack, this innovative solution encases up to 12 products to offer the highest level of protection during shipping.

Inspired by the 50% increase in ecommerce beer sales during 20201 and the rising supplier demand for secure and trusted packaging options to satisfy this, the beerGUARD was developed in partnership with online drinks suppliers to ensure it provides a versatile and purpose driven solution.

Comprised of a single fitment, the individual cavities in the universal top and base layer snugly hold the product in place to reduce rattling and movement when inserted into an outer box. Suitable for 330 ml and 500 ml bottles as well as cans, this multi-use fitment nests together to reduce storage space.

Eco-friendly, the 100% plastic-free beerGUARD is fully recyclable and will biodegrade within six months when disposed of.

“Online interest in beer delivery has never been higher than in 2020 as a result of changing consumer behavior influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic. At Cullen, we set out to manufacture the safest, most economical and sustainable way to transport beers to consumers and we believe that we have achieved this," said David MacDonald, director at Cullen.

