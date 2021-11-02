Malibu introduces Malibu Cocktails in a Can, a new range of canned cocktails made with natural flavors and the brand's signature real Caribbean rum. As the ready-to-drink category continues to grow year-over-year* Malibu Cocktails in a Can offer consumers the opportunity to bring their favorite drinks — and that summertime vibe — to any get-together, no matter the season. Available in Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri, these convenient, on-the-go drinks provide fans with that great Malibu taste without the fuss.

“We're offering our consumers even more options within the growing ready-to-drink category, especially as they continue to meet with friends on-the-go, as well as outdoors, and are looking to bring their favorite cocktails along with them,” says Reshma Dhati, brand director of marketing, Malibu, Pernod Ricard USA. “As the weather cools down, the new Malibu Cocktails in a Can let people sip in that sweet summer vibe (and our classic Caribbean rum) season to season, now in convenient ready-to-enjoy form.”

*BevAlc Insights. (n.d.). BevAlc Insights’ Top Predictions for Fall 2021 Sales.