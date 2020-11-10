Mantrose-Haeuser Co. has expanded its leading VerdeCoatTM line of certified compostable barrier coatings for sustainable food packaging. With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement of July 31st stating that the manufacturers of certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) used for grease and moisture resistance in paper, paperboard and molded fiber food packaging have voluntarily agreed to phase-out sales of these substances for food contact use in the United States, VerdeCoat barrier coatings and overprint varnishes, including new offerings certified as compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), continue to be a leading alternative.

VerdeCoat barrier coatings are approved for direct food contact and provide excellent functional barrier properties for paper, paperboard and molded fiber articles. VerdeCoat is approved for direct food contact by the US FDA under 21 CFR 176.170 and 176.180 and complies with BfR XXXVI which is widely accepted in Europe. This product line provides outstanding barrier properties for water, MVTR, and oil and grease resistance.

The VerdeCoat range of water-based coatings can be applied to a long list of packaging materials including, but not limited to, flat stock such as paper and paperboard, and 3-D molded fiber or molded starch substrates in the forms of trays, bowls, lidding, frozen food and microwaveable food packaging, cups, and plates.

VerdeCoat can be customized for different application methods, such as spray, rod coater, Flexo or Rotogravure printing press, etc.

Mantrose-Haeuser has been at the forefront of edible coatings technology for over 100 years. The VerdeCoat technical team will recommend the best way to apply our sustainable coatings on a particular substrate and equipment.