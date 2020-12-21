Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, announced that Avient ColorWorks™ has launched ColorForward™ 2022, the 16th edition of the annual color forecasting guide for the plastics industry.

As in years past, ColorForward 2022 presents stories associated with four societal trends that are expected to influence consumers consciously or unconsciously over the next few years. Each trend theme also includes a palette of five associated colors that are predicted to elicit a response from consumers. Developed by a global team, many of whom work in the four Avient ColorWorks design and technology centers around the world, this unique tool is invaluable to plastic product designers and marketing professionals seeking help in making more informed color choices for new products and packaging.

This year, ColorForward 2022 trend watchers expect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to linger for some time, even if vaccines and treatments allow the world to return to some semblance of ‘normal.’ Naturally, they contend this will drive societal trends and consumer response to color in the near- and mid-term future.

Looking ahead to 2022, the ColorForward team sees a silver lining around the pandemic cloud. They predict most of us will emerge from this period of lockdowns and isolation stronger and more mature, potentially having discovered talents and interests we didn’t know we had before. They also see a growing movement toward national self-sufficiency and self-interest, as the coronavirus has exposed the fragility of relying solely on a global supply chain. New, remote approaches to working will continue even after the pandemic is under control, according to the expert team, making it increasingly difficult to find a reasonable work/life balance. Yet, this trend will also provide new levels of flexibility and freedom. Finally, the team notes how the current crisis has highlighted weaknesses in the existing healthcare system. They foresee accelerated acceptance of tele-medicine and other new approaches to patient care as a result.

"For 2022, the overall color palette is dominated by shades of yellow,” explains Judith van Vliet, ColorWorks senior designer and leader of the ColorForward team, "and many of the other colors are joined to the yellow family. For instance, many of the greens, reds, oranges and some of the blues, have a high yellow influence, creating a sense of the warmth of human connections that are interrupted by the social isolation the pandemic forces on us. In addition, the yellowish greens are indicative of our need to reconnect with nature and avoid the synthetic, including all of the screens and digital connections we must now use excessively.”

NOTE: On July 1, 2020, PolyOne and Clariant Masterbatches joined together as Avient, a new kind of materials company focused on conquering customer challenges and unlocking the potential for innovation and sustainability around the globe.