Budweiser Zero, Budweiser’s first zero-alcohol brew, is launching a new campaign, Team Zero, to support consumers through Dry January. Dry January is an opportunity to start the year by taking on new goals, challenges and ambitions, but is never easy to do alone.

This year, a group of coaches and athletes from the U.S., U.K. and Canada, known as Team Zero, are rallying together to keep each other motivated and encourage consumers along their Dry January journey. This is Budweiser’s unique take on the new year tradition, providing an opportunity for those who still want to enjoy the taste of beer in January while committing to having no alcohol.

From December 29 through the end of January, participants 21+ will be able to join Team Zero, composed of Darius Slayton, wide receiver for the New York Giants and Kevin Kisner, American golf pro in the U.S., supported by Budweiser Zero co-founder Dwyane Wade. Jordan Henderson, England National Football team; Paul Bissonnette, former professional Canadian ice hockey player and Georges St-Pierre, Canadian UFC champion round out global Team Zero, encouraging participants to join the team at JoinTeamZero.com.

After signing up, teammates will receive motivational emails throughout the month, along with discounts and rebates to purchase Budweiser Zero. Consumers will also have the opportunity to enter sweepstakes by submitting an online entry form at JoinTeamZero.com and following @BudweiserUSA on Instagram. All are encouraged to share their #TeamZero status on social with one lucky winner receiving two tickets to the 2021 World Series Game (rules and regulations apply).

Budweiser Zero expands on the occasions that beer can be enjoyed responsibly and provides a new product for consumers who are looking to cut back on their alcohol consumption but still enjoy the taste of a Budweiser.