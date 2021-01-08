New Orleans cocktail syrup makers Cocktail & Sons partnered with iconic Louisiana bakery Gambino's to form Sidewalk Side Spirits LLC. Just in time for Mardi Gras, they have launched their first product: Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream.

Gambino's Bakery owner, Vincent Scelfo, and Cocktail & Sons worked together with the help of renowned blender Midwest Custom Bottling to create the perfect blend of Caribbean rum, Wisconsin cream, Louisiana sugarcane and New Orleans' own Cocktail & Son's King Cake Syrup. With applications from coffee to premium cocktails, it's like Mardi Gras in a bottle.

Joe Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream will be distributed by RNDC in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Available from National Distributing in Georgia, Best Brands in Tennessee and Major Brands in Missouri.

Sidewalk Side Spirits will be headed by Cocktail & Sons co-founder Lauren Myerscough as sales and marketing vice president. Myerscough will continue the same role at Cocktail & Sons. Cocktail & Son's partner Max Messier will be in charge of Research and Development of all spirit brands.