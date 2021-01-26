Penn Color’s penneffex is designed to deliver a high-end, eye-catching finish for FMCG packaged products. The company says that with its nearly unlimited customization options, the penneffex line combines the company’s creativity, expertise in colors and special effects, and knowledge in manufacturing processes to inspire creative brand design ideas in product categories such as home care, personal care, food and beverage, and more.

Variations include matte, brushed metal, frost, metallic, luster, and bubbles to offer brands different ways to engage with consumers’ senses and emotions. penneffex aims to help brand owners and creative marketing teams to better engage with the customer base to create a unique and eye-catching product design that conveys brand values like high-end quality, sustainability, transparency and more.

“The core concept of penneffex is to create building blocks of unique and differentiated colors and special effects: these building blocks become a source of inspiration for product design teams and they are used in bespoke formulations, developed ‘live’ with our customers, in our technical center.” says Phil Riccardi, industry manager packaging North America. “In a typical three-day blitz session, we utilize our extensive capabilities and a fast iteration process, to design and prototype 70 to 80 unique concepts, which are presented in their finished part form: with penneffex, creativity has no boundaries and our development process reduces time to market by months.”

Visit https://www.penncolor.com/markets/packaging-and-consumer-goods/pennefex/ for more information.