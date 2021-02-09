Shurtape Technologies, LLC, manufacturer and marketer of pressure-sensitive tapes, has introduced HP 535 hot melt packaging tape. Shurtape brand HP 535 is a premium grade, heavy-duty packaging tape specifically formulated for sealing recycled corrugated cartons, including 100% recycled corrugated cardboard.

Shurtape says its HP 535 hot melt packaging tape offers one of the most robust, secure box sealing tape solutions, reducing the chance of compromised packages and reducing open returns for manufacturers and distributors. The tape has a 3.0 mil total thickness and a 50 micron biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film backing that resists nicks and tears. It is constructed with a special adhesive formula designed to offer better initial tack, higher holding power and a long-lasting seal on difficult-to-stick-to carton substrates

“When shipping items like wine, food or electronics direct to a consumer’s doorstep, producers are dealing with a high-value product that is going through a very harsh shipping environment,” says Bradley Dunlap, senior product manager, packaging, Shurtape Technologies, LLC. “In that scenario, you want a fail-safe tape that will unquestionably withstand the rigors of that supply chain.”

HP 535 can be customized with logos, brand names and messages, including bilingual prints.

Visit www.shurtape.com/products/hp-535/ for more information.