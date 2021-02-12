Henkel announced that the amount of recycled polyethylene (PE) in the packaging of its toilet cleaner gels* has been increased — reaching 50% for toilet cleaners in the standard range, for example from the Biff brand, and, in the case of cleaners from the Pro Nature range, as much as 75%.

The material is recycled plastic from end-user households. “It is an important step for us that we have been able to increase the proportion of recycled PE in our toilet cleaners so significantly. After all, the availability of high-quality recycled materials of this plastic is still limited,” says Ulf Timmann, head of global packaging innovation toilet care & hard surface cleaning. “The success is at the same time a motivation. Our goal is to even further increase the proportion of recycled material in our packaging.”

The company says that the new packaging concept includes more recycled plastic as well as less plastic overall to reduce the weight of the bottle by 11%. Henkel says the packaging saves 480,000 kg of new plastic per year and corresponds to a saving of 800 tons of CO 2 annually. The compact bottle design allows around 10% more bottles to fit on a transport pallet. In addition to the increased use of recycled materials, this has a positive effect on the ecological footprint, as it saves CO 2 during transport.

With the new packaging concept, Henkel has introduced a standardized bottle body design for toilet cleaners worldwide. All bottles are now available in a uniform format and have polyethylene as a material. The products have been available in stores since January 2021.

* Except for those products that are subject to special safety standards due to their high cleaning performance.