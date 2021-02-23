The Laughing Cow announced that it’s celebrating its 100th anniversary with limited-edition packaging and a 360-degree global ad campaign, including online video, digital, social media and public relations beginning this week.

To celebrate, The Laughing Cow says it is partnering with NGOs in more than 30 countries globally. In the U.S., The Laughing Cow says that it has committed $75,000 to support the nonprofit programs of The ComedyCures Foundation, helping to provide therapeutic entertainment and laughter to kids and grown-ups living with illness, depression, trauma and disabilities. As part of the anniversary festivities, The Laughing Cow brand has developed a free web experience at 100ytlc.com, where fans from around the globe can record and share their laughs in celebration with The ComedyCures Foundation. By participating, fans can enter to win a customizable, exclusive laugh box to re-record and replay their laughs.

"Inspiring people to choose to laugh at life brings people together, which has been at the core of The Laughing Cow brand for the past 100 years. Throughout February and March, fans can get their friends and families to share their laughs with us for a good cause," says The Laughing Cow USA Brand Director Zach Fatla. "And this is just the beginning, we can't wait to bring more surprises forward in the coming weeks as we celebrate our centennial."

"The heart of our organization is centered around bringing joy and laughter to those who need it most," says The ComedyCures Foundation CEO Saranne Rothberg. "We're thrilled to be able to partner with The Laughing Cow during such a fun-filled celebration, but also graciously honored we can collaborate with them to extend and inspire laughter across the globe."

The Laughing Cow original cheese will be available in new, limited-edition packaging that commemorates the milestone at select retailers nationally starting this month. Each all-red package contains specially branded wedges with The Laughing Cow logo and a scannable QR code directing to the free 100ytlc.com web experience.

Visit 100ytlc.com, www.belbrandsusa.com and www.comedycures.org for more information.