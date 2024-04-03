Nasoya, the nation's number one brand of tofu and a pioneer in the plant-based foods revolution, is introducing a limited-edition packaging redesign in honor of Earth Day. On store shelves nationwide throughout April, the packaging design features illustrations of people (and pets!) enjoying nature and highlights Nasoya's organic tofu products, including Super Firm, Extra Firm, Firm and Silken varieties, as more sustainable sources of protein.

Enjoying more plant-based proteins can be a step forward toward a greener future and Nasoya's tofu varieties are versatile and delicious options for consumers who are looking to begin their plant-forward journey.

"This Earth Day, and throughout the year, Nasoya is proud to be part of a solution that supports a more sustainable future," says Ellen Kim, Director of Marketing Communications & Consumer Insights at Pulmuone, parent company of Nasoya. "By offering innovations that are nutritious, flavorful and accessible, Nasoya meets consumers where they are on their plant-based journey. We're excited to unveil our limited-edition Earth Day packaging to draw additional attention to all the possibilities and benefits tofu has to offer."

The special packaging also features a QR code to a curated Earth Day website to learn more about tofu and its positive environmental impact as well as recipe inspiration and preparation tips. The website also includes an emissions calculator where consumers can explore how making a small change, like choosing tofu, can lead to a larger impact.

"In addition to our tofu, our range of offerings including Plantspired TofuBaked and Plantspired Steak are delicious options for incorporating more plant-based foods," said Seulghi Wee, Plant-Based Foods Innovation Lead at Nasoya. "Delivering on taste and convenience, they're easy to incorporate into a variety of meals from salads and wraps to grain or noodle bowls and more."

Nasoya is also hosting a giveaway, offering tofu fans a chance to win an exclusive kit packed with eco-friendly essentials. Consumers can enter the giveaway by signing up for Nasoya's newsletter on the Earth Day website. For more information, recipe inspiration and local retailer availability, visit www.nasoya.com.



