Spanish beverage company, Damm, announced that it has achieved ASI (Aluminum Stewardship Initiative) Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard certification. Damm becomes the first drinks beverage company in the world to achieve double certification. The certification aims to guarantee high environmental, ethical and social standards for the whole aluminium chain, from the production of the aluminium to making the cans, brewing and recycling.

From this March onward, all Damm’s cans, which are supplied by Ball Corporation, will be certified according to ASI’s Performance Standard for responsible production, sourcing and stewardship. The certification covers packaging and storage of beer in cans, as well as related activities including design, packaging and storage of finished products, waste management and storage, and the recovery of waste, including end-consumer’s packaging waste.

As part of the Performance Standard certification, Damm’s lifecycle thinking, product design, emissions reduction plans and management of natural resources and waste in its breweries were audited. The Chain of Custody certification covers verified practices — certified under the ASI Performance Standard — from mining and remelting to aluminium casting, rolling, can manufacturing and filling.

Ball was the first can maker to receive ASI certification, across all of its 23 can making plants in Europe, Middle East and Africa, during 2020.

