The Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (ACE) — along with its members: BillerudKorsnäs, Elopak, SIG Combibloc, Stora Enso and Tetra Pak — have, according to ACE, set the industry’s vision for the future. The organizations have promised to deliver sustainable packaging for resilient food supply systems that is renewable, climate positive and circular.

According to ACE, through its roadmap, the beverage carton industry has committed to take action on all parts of the industry value chain, from sustainable sourcing to climate impact and recycling. Ten commitments have been promised overall, including: increasing the collection and recycling of beverage cartons to reach a 90% collection rate and at least a 70% recycling rate by 2030, along with the decarbonization of the industry’s value chain, in line with the 1.5o C aligned science-based targets.

In accordance with the vision of ACE members, beverage cartons will now be:

Made only from renewable and/or recycled materials

Fully recyclable and recycled

Made entirely from sustainably sourced raw materials

The packaging solution with the lowest carbon footprint

“The industry has set high and ambitious standards for the next 10 years,” says Annick Carpentier, director general of ACE. “We look forward to fostering a dialogue with EU decision makers to ensure that the necessary regulatory conditions are in place to support the industry’s journey towards beverage cartons as the sustainable packaging choice for today and tomorrow.”

Beverage cartons can be recyclable, low carbon packaging solutions that protect food and beverages, thereby allowing safe usage and transport while also preventing food waste. With the commitments and targets set in the 2030 Roadmap, the industry will strive for its packaging to continue to actively contribute towards the ambitions of the EU Green Deal, specifically climate neutrality, circularity, biodiversity and resilient food systems, while never compromising the health and safety of consumers.

“The industry continues to invest in innovation and technology to increase beverage carton recycling,” says Marcelle Peuckert, president of ACE. “The industry needs an enabling policy framework that will continue to support our investments and innovation over the next decade.”

For more information, visit beveragecarton.eu.