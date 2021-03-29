PEPSI announced a collaboration with the PEEPS Brand, PEPSI x PEEPS a new beverage that combines the taste of PEPSI cola with the PEEPS marshmallow flavor. The PEEPS-inspired design will appear on 7.5-ounce PEPSI mini-cans in bright yellow, pink and blue colorways.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long," says Todd Kaplan, VP marketing – Pepsi. "We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."

"The PEEPS Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS beverage leading up to the Easter holiday," says PEEPS brand manager Caitlin Servian. "We look forward to seeing how fans express their PEEPSONALITY as part of the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes and hope they enjoy this sweet new cola offering."

PEEPS and PEPSI are also collaborating to bring the collaboration to life with PEEPS dioramas.

Visit www.pepsico.com for more information.