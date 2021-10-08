Pepsi is taking baseball fans out to the ballgame and giving them one more thing to be excited about in October with Pepsi x Cracker Jack, only available through the #PepsiSingToScore program. Pepsi x Cracker Jack is the brand's latest limited-edition product drop following the release of PEPSI® x PEEPS®, Pepsi Apple Pie and more.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration celebrates two iconic brands, combining the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the nostalgic blend of caramel, popcorn and peanut flavors. In addition to the delicious treat, the brands are giving baseball fans another memorable moment to enjoy during America's favorite pastime with a Cracker Jack-style prize. Each 12 oz can will have one of four original peel-off temporary tattoos – an ode to classic Cracker Jack prizes – making Pepsi x Cracker Jack the ultimate celebration for unapologetic baseball fans this season.

"Pepsi is a brand with a deep legacy in sports and is an endemic part of the ballpark experience, so we thought it would only be fitting to help fans celebrate the biggest month in baseball with our latest limited-edition drop - Pepsi x Cracker Jack," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi. "Our first ever Cracker Jack flavored cola perfectly blends the refreshing taste of Pepsi with the sweet caramel and peanut taste of Cracker Jack in a truly delicious collectible for the biggest of baseball fans. We're excited to see fans show their excitement for October baseball by unabashedly singing the timeless baseball anthem, 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame,' for their shot to get their hands on this unique flavor."

"Cracker Jack is thrilled to team up with our friends at Pepsi to bring snack and beverage fans this one-of-a-kind innovation," said Tina Mahal, VP of Marketing— Frito-Lay North America. "This partnership is very special to the Cracker Jack brand as it marks the return of our classic prizing element, bringing back one of consumers' favorite ways to experience their favorite baseball moments, just in time for playoff season."