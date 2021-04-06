Cacklebean collaborated with packaging specialists Saica Pack Newport to create a durable packaging solution for its premium range of eggs, featuring a two-color design with inside and outside layer printing. The design incorporates Cacklebean’s patented double fold-over panel divider, which offers enhanced protection to the eggs. Graphics with key brand messages are printed on both the inside and outside of the box to ensure the corrugated pack becomes a key part of the customers’ experience. The artwork design, created by Cacklebean and its design agent Culpepper & Co, reflect the product’s natural origins and each box is made entirely of recycled paper.

Saica Pack South West regional business development manager Andrew McDonald Woods says, “We have been working with Cacklebean for quite some time, so it makes me immensely proud that Saica Pack continues to support the business as it goes from strength-to-strength. The feedback on the box so far has been phenomenal, and thanks to recent investments in our facilities, we were able to create a complex design that is functional and encapsulates both business’ values.”

Patrick Bourns from Cacklebean says, “Saica Pack have worked very closely with us, a relatively small business, to create an exquisite finished product that truly reflects our brand and product — it’s been a real team effort.”

The latest product is reportedly an example of Saica Group’s closed-loop approach to packaging. The box is made up of 100% recycled paper from Saica Paper, which was originally recovered by Saica Natur and turned into packaging by Saica Pack Newport.

