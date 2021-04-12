Los Angeles-based CAULIPOWER has launched its new, healthy riced cauliflower range, which is packed in Greiner Packaging’s 100% recyclable, reusable and microwavable K3 cardboard-plastic packaging solution.

CAULIPOWER Riced Cauliflower Cups are available in three flavors, are only 100 to 160 calories and contain 3 to 5 g net carbs per serving. The product, which comes in a reusable, recyclable and microwaveable cup, is also gluten-free, vegan and keto-certified.

“We’ve taken riced cauliflower and turned it on its head,” says Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER founder and CEO. “Portable, convenient, freezable and microwavable, the innovative K3 pack from Greiner Packaging is ideal for a product [that] is designed as a healthy heat-and-eat at home meal, a quick side for dinner or a delicious grab-and-go lunch. It really is the cup that does it all.”

Working with the Greiner Packaging team at its factory in Pittston, Pa., CAULIPOWER has adopted the 24-oz K3 cardboard-plastic cup for its three-product range. A lightweight thermoformed cup made from polypropylene (PP), the K3 reportedly uses up to 33% less material than a conventional direct-printed, thermoformed cup of the same size. In addition, it is wrapped with a cardboard outer layer.

Due to its reduced plastic content, the K3 packaging solution also has an improved CO2 footprint, and it can be recycled efficiently, as the cardboard and plastic can be easily separated, according to Greiner Packaging.

The material that’s used to create the K3 pack has been uniquely developed to withstand the low temperatures that are required to enable CAULIPOWER to be stocked in the freezer aisle and microwaved to heat whenever it’s ready to consume.

Visit eatcaulipower.com for more information.