Timeless Skin Care announced that less than a year after introducing its first partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, it is launching the new Timeless Skin Care Recycling Program in the U.S.

Timeless says it is encouraging its 220 000+ US customers to participate and take action against the global issue of waste by using TerraCycle, which offers practical recycling solutions for over five-hundred different waste streams that were previously unrecyclable. Instead of ending up in a landfill or incinerators, the collected item is cleaned and melted into hard plastic, then remolded to make new recycled products allowing it to rejoin the circular economy.

CEO and Founder Veronica Pedersen says, "As part of our goals for sustainability, as well as our role in the beauty industry, we're always looking for ways to innovate and reduce our carbon footprint. By expanding our program with TerraCycle, I'm also excited to see our packaging re-invented in the form of other products, anything from a new park bench to picnic tables!"

TerraCycle will collect and recycle Timeless plastic packaging that includes the two eye serums, the hydrating HA sprays and the 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum.

Sign up for the program can be done at https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/timeless-skin-care, and then customers can mail in the packaging waste using a prepaid shipping label. As an added incentive, for every shipment of waste sent to TerraCycle through the recycling program, consumers earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

Visit www.terracycle.com for more information.