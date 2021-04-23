Consider Pastures is a national egg brand embracing regenerative farming practices. The brand comes from Pete and Gerry's Organics, LLC, producers of Pete and Gerry's Organic and Nellie's Free Range Eggs, and it’s breaking from the factory farming model to produce its pasture-raised eggs on small family farms, guided by the tenets of regenerative agriculture. In keeping with that concept, the company is employing a packaging design that uses a striking, deep-blue carton inspired by the first egg carton invented in 1911.
