Huhtamaki has introduced Smilepack, a 100% plastic-free molded-fiber egg carton, in the U.S. and Brazil. Smilepack cartons are Huhtamaki's first product designed especially for the U.S. egg industry.

The Smilepack egg cartons are made with fiber recovered from recycled paper, which can be reused up to seven times. The cartons can be recycled in the regular paper stream, and they are also home and industrially compostable. Huhtamaki says Smilepack is already in use in the U.S. by a producer and distributor of free-range eggs, and it estimates the company will eliminate around 4.6 million plastic egg cartons, or around 200 metric tons of plastic annually, by switching to fiber packaging.

The design of the egg cartons has been crafted to fit in commonly used outer crates, and it is tailored for existing retail shelves in the U.S. market. Additionally, Smilepack cartons can provide up to 10% more space on the label to showcase the benefits of the eggs.

Smilepack is designed to optimize logistics of packing, stacking, loading and retrieving of eggs and is now available in a variety of colors.

