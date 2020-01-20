Reusable Egg Carton Is Made from Recycled Materials

Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, a leading organic egg brand, announced the industry's first reusable egg carton. Currently in pilot at Co-Op Food Stores in New Hampshire and Vermont, the brand has seen a strong response to the program to date, with same-store sales growing weekly and numerous positive consumer messages.

The reusable cartons are made of recycled, durable, BPA-free plastic that can be washed at home and reused repeatedly. Once consumers have purchased a reusable carton, they may fill it up repeatedly from the Pete and Gerry's display of loose eggs which are discounted from a standard dozen, allowing the reusable carton to pay for itself over time. The brand encourages consumers to recycle its cartons or participate in the company's carton Take Back Program.

The reusable cartons are currently sold at a retail price of $2.99.