Ranpak Holdings Corp. has launched its PadPak Auto-Coiler solution, the company’s newest solution for heavy cushioning, in North America.

The PadPak Auto-Coiler is an on-demand system that creates a sustainable, paper-based cushioning solution to displace foam and plastic. The machine automatically forms the company’s pads into a protective spiral disc that supports a variety of products, including heavier items that exceed hundreds of pounds. The technology is designed for very heavy, dense or high-value products that are typically difficult to ship. Industries that have a need for this increased level of protection include industrial manufacturing, home furnishings, medical equipment and automotive.

“At Ranpak, we believe that what’s good for the environment is also good for the bottom line, and that sustainable solutions don’t need to compromise product quality, effectiveness or ease of use,” says Omar Asali, CEO of Ranpak. “The addition of PadPak Auto-Coiler to our broad range of paper-based solutions gives even more manufacturers a new and better option to meet their supply chain, shipping and sustainability goals.”

Ranpak’s PadPak technology is featured in a new way with the PadPak Auto-Coiler. When paper pads are coiled into a supportive, protective disc of paper, the thickness and surface area of the cushioning product are increased, which boosts shock absorption. The PadPak Auto-Coiler is designed to diminish any concern when shipping large and heavy items.

Ranpak says its machine offers a broad range of paper basis weight options that include five operation modes and a brand-new density control selection.

Visit www.ranpak.com for more information.