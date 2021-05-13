Reed’s Inc., maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of all-natural beverages, varieties from Reed’s, ginger company, and Virgils, the company’s line of handcrafted sodas, are now available in proprietary 20 oz. resealable bottles.

“Launching our first resealable bottles marks a significant growth moment for Reed’s and Virgil’s as we enter new retail channels and increase our footprint at grocery stores nationwide,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc.® “There is limited natural soda options that are available in c-store and convenience, and we have witnessed a demand from retailers and consumer alike for healthier and convenient alternatives. This innovation follows our tradition of bringing REAL, all-natural beverage options to our customers, and now with the versatile packaging, they have our better-for-you choices that can easily be enjoyed anywhere at any time.”

The company’s entry into the resealable format also creates an infrastructure for accelerated growth opportunities across all channels. With the pandemic resulting in can and glass supply constraints for the category, the resealable 20 oz. bottles positions Reed’s Inc. for continued momentum and expansion with both in-store and online retailers.