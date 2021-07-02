Doritos launched SOLID BLACK, a new multi-platform initiative designed to bolster the voices of Black innovators and creators and provide them with resources to continue driving change. In total, Doritos will invest more than $5 million as part of the SOLID BLACK campaign to amplify stories of Black joy, strength and resilience.

The SOLID BLACK initiative kicks off this summer with the introduction of Doritos' inaugural class of Changemakers: members of the Black community using innovation and boldness to drive culture and give back to their communities. Each Changemaker will receive $50,000 in monetary support to continue this work, and their stories will be spotlighted across all of Doritos' public channels, including its website, social media, packaging and TV advertising. Starting July 2, fans can tune in every Friday to Doritos' social channels to watch a new SOLID BLACK Friday segment highlighting a different Changemaker's story.



To further support Black entrepreneurs across the country, Doritos is committing $100,000 to National Urban League, the historic nonprofit civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment. The first 1,000 people to donate $10 or more to National Urban League will receive a limited-edition Doritos SOLID BLACK bag designed by Megan Lewis, an award-winning artist from Baltimore best known for her 'Blk Women Period LLC' series who was featured in Doritos' 2020 #AmplifyBlackVoices campaign. The funds will be used to support minority-owned businesses to allow them to expand and thrive.

To learn more, visit www.doritos.com/SOLIDBLACK.