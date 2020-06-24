Jägermeister Launches 'Save the Night' Limited Edition Bottle

For the first time in the brand’s history, Jägermeister is changing the front label of the iconic liqueur across the world for the #SAVETHENIGHT Jägermeister Limited Edition Bottle. The bottle launches as part of an initiative to support nightlife communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

The #SAVETHENIGHT bottle and initiative is backed with the commitment from family owned Mast-Jägermeister SE to generate 1 million euros for the global nightlife community, including artists, creatives, bartenders and club owners who are facing unprecedented hard times and struggling to make a living.

Here Design worked with Jägermeister to create the limited edition bottle of its core product. Here Design partnered with illustrator Max Löffler, a German artist known for his connections to music and underground culture, to collaborate on the bottle design. The new illustration includes a portal of escapism on the front label, with a shining light beam representing a beacon of hope and positivity in dark times. The beam projects the distinctive Jägermeister stag as a symbol of optimism and reassurance. The label inverts the classic Jägermeister greens and oranges, amplifying the night vibe while continuing to honor the original, iconic Jägermeister design.

The graphic artwork is framed by an archway portraying the ‘gate to the night’. The frame is a poem by Here Design, dedicated to the nightlife community to create hope and solidarity. It declares: "The best nights are still to come and together we can save the night." The back-label builds on the story and the cause.