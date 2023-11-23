Absolut is launching a limited-edition bottle, Absolut Mosaik, designed by British singer, songwriter, actor and social activist for inclusivity, Olly Alexander. The mosaic design, where every piece is unique but together creates something of beauty, symbolizes the blending together of people from diverse reaches of society to push boundaries and drive positive change – the brand values at the core of Absolut’s Born to Mix campaigns.

Now available in markets across the globe, the new design continues Absolut's annual program of limited-edition bottles as part of the Born to Mix values designed to break the ice to create a more open world.

Olly, a fearless voice at the forefront of discussions affecting the LGBTQIA+ community and mental health, has redesigned Absolut’s iconic glass bottle, bringing to life what ‘Born to Mix’ means to him. The mosaic design with blue and pink hues represents diversity, serving as a reminder of how colorful the world can be when people embrace each other’s opinions, perspectives and differences.

Olly Alexander (he/him) comments: "As humans we are so multifaceted, I wanted my design with Absolut to nod to our individuality but also reflect our diverse human nature. I thought a mosaic was a nice way to illustrate how we are all unique but when we mix together, we have the power to create something beautiful.”

Deb Dasgupta, Global Vice President Marketing, Absolut Vodka, comments: “Absolut Mosaik, as part of the Born to Mix brand values, is our latest launch that represents Absolut’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the power of diversity. Deeply embedded in Absolut’s DNA, it’s our invitation for everyone to make positive change by creating connections beyond differences. The vibrant, colorful bottle designed by the formidable Olly Alexander is the perfect embodiment of this, and how we’re all part of a greater whole in society.”

The collaboration with Olly is the latest in an ongoing partnership with Absolut. Last November, the singer fronted The Absolut Choir, which raised the volume on important causes including body positivity, self-love and equal rights.

An advocate of creativity and representation in pop culture, Absolut has mixed differences, united ideas and driven inclusivity in culture to create a more open world for over 40 years, and this launch shows how these values are still an inherent part of the brand’s DNA. As a brand that champions cultural fluidity, Absolut continues to embrace diverse communities today by giving them a louder, stronger voice and a bigger audience to challenge the status quo and be a catalyst for positive change.

Absolut’s iconic bottle has been interpreted hundreds of times by artists and culture makers, and Absolut Mosaik is the latest in this tradition. The launch will be supported with both above-the-line and below-the-line activations, social and PR. Close to 4 million bottles will be available of the new limited-edition Absolut Mosaik in 700ml, 750ml and 1L formats from all major grocers and wholesalers in almost 50 markets.

In the UK, the 1L bottle will be available on Amazon and the 700ml at Harvey Nichols from the November 13.

Find out more about the limited-edition Mosaik bottle here.

