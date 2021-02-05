Ardagh Group has produced Absolut’s latest limited-edition vodka bottle “Absolut Movement” which aims to inspire people to connect in celebration of inclusivity. The frosted blue glass bottle features an upward spiral design of 16 swirls, symbolic of the never-ending cycle of change. The swirling spiral harnesses positivity and its upward movement represents collective progression.

Ardagh brought together design teams from the UK, Germany and Sweden to create the bottle from a design by Swedish design agency, Frankenstein Studio.

Maria Persson, NPD project manager of Ardagh Group’s glass Nordic division explains the design process: “The main challenge was to create the 16 swirls with the optimal depth and sharpness to produce the most striking effect on the bottle, whilst positioning them evenly around the Absolut logo, embossed in the glass.

“In production, the swirl design covers 360° of the bottle, including the mould part line. We had to consider the depth of the swirls that would allow the moulds to release well, while maintaining the design.”

The bottle also features labels with empowering phrases such as “Stand Out,” “Unite As One,” “March Forward” and “Shift Views,” encouraging diverse voices to connect as one.

Henrik Ellström, director strategy & innovation at Absolut says: “As human beings, we’re social by essence and are far more powerful as a collective. We are different and this diversity is an asset: great things happen when different minds come together.”

All bottle sizes, 700ml, 750ml and 1L, have been produced at Ardagh Group in Limmared, Sweden. Recycled content has been used in the bottles.

Visit ardaghgroup.com for more information.