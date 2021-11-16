Absolut announced its latest limited-edition bottle: ‘Absolut Voices’, which celebrates the wavemakers and trailblazers of the world and is reflected in the bottle’s ‘sound waves’ design. The product design team at Ardagh Glass Packaging - Europe worked closely with Absolut and design agency Brand Union to create the new design.

“Celebrating diverse and different viewpoints has always been in our spirit,” says Elin Furelid, global head of Absolut portfolio & design. “We’re continuously inspired by the idea that the world becomes a better place when we come together beyond differences, share good times and empower one another. That spirit is what Absolut Voices is all about.”

The sapphire blue-coloured premium bottle contains the highest percentage of recycled glass yet for Absolut at 80%, which is largely thanks to the high recycling rate in Sweden. That meant more recycled glass cullet available to Ardagh for use in the furnace.

“We worked with Brand Union to ensure the design met the creative brief to convey the effect of expanding sound waves rather than ripples of water,” says Maria Persson, NPD project manager at Ardagh Glass Packaging – Europe. “The effect of the 360-degree design feature was achieved by creating irregular circles with shallow embossing to give life to the waves. Our product design team created the desired effect using their in-house sculptured embossing technology and expertise to give it a lifelike quality and standout impact.

“It was exciting to see the first bottles come off the production line in the deep sapphire blue, with light bouncing around the bottle from the edges of the sound wave design.”

The limited-edition bottle is available worldwide in 700ml, 750ml and 1 liter.

