Heinz Ketchup has announced the “Heinz Hot Dog Pact,” a petition that aims to “broker negotiations” between bun makers and hot dog makers to sell equal quantities of their product in packs. The petition can be found at HeinzHotDogPact.com.

"We've seen our fans through social media express their outrage about the bun-to-hot-dog ratio issue for years, and we know there must be a better way. We believe that the time for change is now and we are hopeful," says Daniel Gotlib, associate director, brand building & innovation, Kraft Heinz Company. "As the iconic condiment that has been making hot dogs complete for over 150 years, we saw an opportunity to champion this issue on behalf of hot dog lovers across North America and help show manufacturers why they need to put an end to unequal packs."

