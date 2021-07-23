The autofill dropper with bulb is the first with an operating patented auto-loading system inside for ensuring an accurate dosage at every click. Benefiting from a premium hermetic closure control, this innovative dispenser offers a satisfying application for the consumer, which is ideal for cosmetics like serums, oils, lotions, fluid make-up products, as well as higher viscosity formulations.

The mechanism is precise yet simple to use. Twisting the cap open automatically charges the correct dose. Clicking the push button then dispenses the exact formula onto the skin area.

The Autofill Dropper has been engineered for optimum use, preventing blockage. The precision of the dosage and application is matched by the maximum safety and protection of the formula, on top of excellent level of finishes for a premium final pack with high quality, definition and weight, for a pleasant feeling in use. Available with bulb of rubber -either nitrile or butyl- with plastic and aluminum exterior, and with wiper, it´s totally customizable.

It´s compatible with 20/410 neck bottles and specially recommended with Virospack´ s molded glass bottles both wide and slim models in capacities of 15 or 30ml, with high quality and weight thanks to the thickness of its base.