The mom-owned clean snack brand is launching a first-of-its-kind kids hydration and immunity drink mixes. Bitsy's Swish is free of artificial colors and sweeteners, Bitsy's Swish comes in four flavors—Blue Raspberry, Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch, and Cotton Candy—and will be sold exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com. Each box costs $4.98 and contains six single-serving electrolyte and immunity drink mix sticks.

Sweetened with organic stevia and monk fruit, each grab-and-go stick has just 1 gram of added sugar per serving, which includes a dose of vitamin C (555% of DV) and zinc (45% of DV) for immunity, plus electrolytes to support exercise recovery.

"Our goal has always been to make kids' snacks and drinks that are healthy, tasty and most importantly, accessible for all families," says Bitsy's co-founder and actor Gabrielle Union.

Bitsy's co-founders Alex Buckley and Maggie Patton share this mission: "We wanted our snacks and drinks to actually taste good, but still offer nutritious ingredients. All parents are doing their best and just want a bit more nutrition for their kids," they say.

Prior to launching Bitsy's with Union, Buckley and Patton built generationOn, one of the first successful, federally-funded after-school initiatives addressing the issue of childhood obesity. Recognized nationally by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Heart Association, and Clinton Global Health Initiative, it was this experience that inspired them to advocate for a new "kid category" of affordable, fun-but-healthy drinks and snacks that are accessible to all.

With more than 3,500 locations, Walmart will help bring Bitsy's vision to life. And wow it is a bright one: Bitsy's Swish is the first sip of a whole new world coming to life as part of their refreshed brand design, which includes colorful new packaging that you just can't miss on shelves. Even better, Bity's will be launching a new product assortment in spring 2022—a little bit more goodness for a junk-free snack time.