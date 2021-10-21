Betty Crocker, the American icon who has brought joy to celebrations big and small is celebrating her centennial birthday! From sharing cost-cutting cooking tips during the Great Depression and World War II to revolutionizing baking and cooking solutions, Betty Crocker remains a proven pantry staple to this day, with nearly half of all American households purchasing a Betty Crocker baking mix in the last year. Betty has developed a diverse and creative following of home bakers and culinary enthusiasts who look to her for inspiration.

To celebrate this community, Betty Crocker will give fans a chance to bring their stories and recipes to life – on their own custom Betty Crocker box for the first time in the brand’s history through the #CallMeBettyCrocker recipe contest.

Starting today through December 31, 2021, culinary enthusiasts, home bakers or even those who are newer to the kitchen but have a tried-and-true baking recipe, can go to www.callmebettycrocker.com and submit a recipe – which must include at least one eligible Betty Crocker product. Entrants must share the story behind the recipe and how it is used in celebrations, for the chance to win their own custom Betty Crocker box or a Betty Crocker prize pack filled with goodies like plateware, including the iconic red spoon, apparel, free Betty Crocker cookie and cake mixes and more.

In 1921, General Mills’ Gold Medal flour created the Betty Crocker personality to answer consumer inquiries on baking. As consumer demand for baking information grew, so did Betty’s popularity through the decades. According to Fortune magazine’s April 1945 issue, Betty was the second best-known woman in America, following First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Throughout the last century, Betty Crocker has helped home bakers through challenging times. During the Great Depression, Betty Crocker created free booklets that included cost-cutting solutions for cooking. In 1945, at the request of the U.S. Office of War Information, Betty Crocker was the personality behind a radio program called “Our Nation’s Rations” to help home bakers make the most of rationed foods during WWII. The brand continued to innovate and demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity in 1956 when Betty Crocker introduced “Talking Recipes”, featuring records with voice instructions for recipes developed for blind bakers and cooks before many could read braille.

To this day, Betty Crocker continues to provide baking and cooking guidance to Americans with a dedicated feature on the Betty Crocker website aptly titled, “Ask Betty!” where anyone can submit their baking or cooking questions.

“Throughout the last century, Betty Crocker has been a constant source of knowledge and inspiration for home bakers everywhere. We want to celebrate those who have been inspired by Betty and encourage them to share and take pride in their recipes,” said Maria Jaramillo, Business Unit Director for Mexican & Baking. “Betty Crocker is a name synonymous with culinary expertise and on social media alone, there have been over 22,000 posts that use the hashtag #CallMeBettyCrocker. It only makes sense to celebrate this community by creating a contest that promotes their creativity and recognizes their affinity for our brand.”

The #CallMeBettyCrocker recipe and story submissions will be judged on creativity, connection to the contest theme of traditions and celebrations, and visual appeal.

In January 2022, winners will be selected and notified. Betty Crocker #CallMeBettyCrocker recipe grand prize winners will receive their own custom Betty Crocker packaging that celebrates the brand’s rich 100-year legacy and features their recipe, and second place winners will receive a Betty Crocker prize pack.