After four years in research and development alongside the produce industry, the Evolution S will challenge industry limits and is the most advanced top seal machine to hit the market.

When it comes to cleaning and maintenance, the intuitive design makes these routine tasks as pain-free and simple as possible.

SyncroTechnology optimizes every stage of the packaging process.

Features latest robotic technology to avoid any costly errors.

Packs 3 times faster than other top seal technology while operating in a continuous motion to have the highest output rate.

Has the ability to package up to 250 packs per minute.

Enables high-speed feeding of the film for accurate and consistent printing.

Eliminates intermittent stopping removing the need to stop to reposition the packs.

“Evolution S – Packaging Automation has created the most advanced tray sealing solution in the world, they have raised the bar for accuracy and high sealing speeds while reducing the required footprint for the packaging area in a single lane format! This technological breakthrough exceeds industry standards and will help our clients optimize the high production rates they require.” – Stuart Jackson, vice president of Produce Packaging, Crawford Packaging







