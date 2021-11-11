ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announced that two independent advanced recycling firms confirmed their ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 pouches met the criteria for chemical recycling. By processing materials that cannot be mechanically recycled due to composition or product residue, advanced recycling produces a quality polymer that can be re-introduced into the supply chain.

“Advanced recycling will be a critical part of the world’s future recycling infrastructure as brands transition to packaging that supports the circular economy. ProAmpac has tested our RT-3000 offering in two separate advanced recycling processes to ensure that the mono-material structure is truly a circular solution,” states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

Generally, mono-material structures are more economically viable than mixed material structures in advanced recycling systems because they allow for higher recovery and less unrecoverable waste. In both tests, the RT-3000 retort pouches met the yield requirements as well as the quality parameters for further recycling.

“RT-3000 passed two separate depolymerization processes with very high yields. With the purification process of the recycled monomers (r-monomers), the r-monomers showed excellent quality for the re-polymerization steps. This chemical recycling validation ratifies ProAmpac’s commitment to our customers seeking recyclable solutions across all product applications,” states Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation.

To learn more about ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 or other ProActive Sustainability® solutions contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or go to ProAmpac.com.