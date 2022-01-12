For over 55 years, Carnation Breakfast Essentials products have been there for families, bringing them delicious, nutrient-packed, and convenient breakfast drink options that help meet daily nutritional needs in growing kids and teens. Now, the brand is announcing its next generation of Carnation Breakfast Essentials Original Nutritional Drinks and Powder Drink Mixes which have 25% less added sugars‡ when compared to the former drinks while maintaining a kid-approved taste. The Carnation Breakfast Essentials Original Nutritional Drink beverages are now available in Tetra Pak cartons, made with responsibly sourced paper, and its iconic packaging features a distinctive and bright new look.

Conveniently available in ready-to-drink and powder formats, Carnation Breakfast Essentials Original Nutritional Drinks and Powder Drink Mixes provide essential nutrients with protein plus 21 vitamins and minerals, including Vitamins C & D, key nutrients for immune support.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials Original Nutritional Drinks have moved to Tetra Pak cartons to help eliminate over 3.8 million pounds of plastic annually while providing the same 8 fl oz (237 mL) serving size. The new reclosable cartons are recyclable with the cap on, made mainly from paper, a renewable resource, with responsibly sourced wood fiber that meets the environmental and social standards of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). The brand's mission, in alignment with Nestlé Health Science, is to make 100% of its packaging fully recyclable or re-useable by 2025.

The new packaging, featuring the brand's fresh look designed by Chase Design Group, is rolling out on shelves and online at retailers nationwide.