Chobani has announced two new dairy platforms, expanding its footprint in the refrigerated aisle: Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk, a lactose-free, protein-packed ultrafiltered milk, and Chobani Half & Half. These new items are made from locally sourced milk and like many of the company's newest products, they come in paper-based packaging that is widely recyclable across the U.S.

Starting with locally sourced milk, Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk is made using a special filtration process to help remove lactose and reduce sugar by half. It is rich and creamy in texture, an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D, and it provides all nine essential amino acids. Available in Whole, Reduced Fat 2%, Fat Free, and Chocolate, Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk is on shelves this month.

The Ultra-Filtered Milk segment, up 17.5 percent in total Nielsen reported sales, is driving growth in the $1.7 billion Easy-to-Digest Milk segment, which consists of both Ultra-Filtered and Lactose-Free dairy milk.

Chobani also announced the launch of Chobani Half & Half, a new product category for the company and it's on shelves this month. Currently, dairy-based half & half is a $1 billion segment.

In 2021, Chobani announced its first paper-based yogurt cup and its continued commitment to exploring more sustainable packaging solutions across its portfolio. With the launch of Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk and Chobani Half & Half, Chobani is adding to its lineup of products using recyclable, paper-based packaging, which also includes its non-dairy oatmilk, cold brew coffee and coffee creamer offerings.