Made the "old-fashioned way", combining exceptional ingredients and traditional methods with state-of-the-art machinery, Majestic Brand Dairy produces delicious organic butter right here in the USA. This slower, "old school'' approach results in rich and creamy butter perfect for cooking, baking, or simply spreading.

Available in Salted and Unsalted varieties, Majestic Brand Organic Butter offers four 4 oz. pre-wrapped sticks of butter per package with a suggested retail price of $7.99. Shoppers in the following states should look for Majestic Organic Butter at their local Whole Foods Markets – Georgia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Iowa, Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado, Washington, and Texas.

"We are very excited about the partnership with Whole Foods and look forward to seeing our Organic butter on their store shelves. We take pride in the time and effort that goes into making sure customers receive the highest quality of butter on the market," says Rance Miles, CEO of Majestic Brand Dairy. "This is the first time Majestic will be on store shelves and we are excited for Whole Foods customers to try it. We know they'll love it just as much as we do."